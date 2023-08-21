Uorfi Javed Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Says 'industry Is Full Of Predators'

Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unconventional fashion choices, recently opened up about facing the casting couch during her early days in Mumbai. In a recent interview, she revealed a director called her over to his house for an audition and asked her to perform an intimate scene.

"The industry we are in is full of predators," says Uorfi Javed

Recalling the incident, Uorfi told Bollywood Bubble, the director asked her to perform a scene imagining him as her lover. While narrating the "awful experience", she recalled there were no cameras. "He told me to perform a scene imagining that you are my lover and get intimate with me. I was like what is happening with me, there is no camera, what kind of audition is this? Instead of saying no I hesitated and performed that scene,” the actress said.

"We need to have that attitude and learn to say no," says Uorfi Javed

During the interview, Uorfi said the industry is "full of predators" adding one needs to have that attitude and learn to say "no". She further said that there were many instances where couldn't say "no," and if given an opportunity, she would go back and fix things. She said, “I would slap a lot of a**holes. As I said the director who was trying to audition me without the camera and ask me to hug and come close, I should’ve slapped him."

Uorfi Javed made her acting debut with the TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania (2016). Since then, she has been featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2020), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020) and Aye Mere Humsafar (2020), among other shows.