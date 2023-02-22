Uorfi Javed Says Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Designer Dress Makes Her Feel Empowered

Quick links:
Uorfi Javed recently donned a glamorous outfit from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The TV star looks stunning in a "silk tulle saree." The saree glistened and glowed in gold and silver colours.
Abu Sandeep posted the pictures on Instagram, and defined her look to be featuring "crystals and sequins in silver and gold." Uorfi's otherworldly beauty shines through her royal yet seductive outfit.
She said in the caption of an Instagram post that "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered..."
She added in the post, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Uorfi added that Abu Sandeep has changed that for her.