Last Updated:

Uorfi Javed Says Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Designer Dress Makes Her Feel Empowered

Uorfi Javed and designer Sandeep Khosla recently took to Instagram to unveil their collaboration. Uorfi Javed donned a stunning golden saree.

Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Uorfi Javed
1/5
abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

Uorfi Javed recently donned a glamorous outfit from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The TV star looks stunning in a "silk tulle saree." The saree glistened and glowed in gold and silver colours. 

Uorfi Javed
2/5
abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

Abu Sandeep posted the pictures on Instagram, and defined her look to be featuring "crystals and sequins in silver and gold." Uorfi's otherworldly beauty shines through her royal yet seductive outfit.

Uorfi Javed
3/5
abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

She said in the caption of an Instagram post that "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered..." 

Uorfi Javed
4/5
abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

She added in the post, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Uorfi added that Abu Sandeep has changed that for her. 

Uorfi Javed
5/5
abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

Abu Sandeep and Uorfi Javed's collaboration marks a change for the actor, who has largely been left out of designer-actor projects. However, her perseverance has finally opened up a new space for her.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mahashivratri 2023: Hrithik Roshan's family offers prayers to Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri 2023: Hrithik Roshan's family offers prayers to Lord Shiva
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com