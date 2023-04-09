Uorfi Javed Says She Had Suicidal Thoughts: I Was Mentally And Physically Abused

Uorfi Javed is a regular at making headlines and turning heads. In a recent interview, the actress and social media influencer revealed some never heard before information about herself. She narrated the tales of her childhood, family pressures and times when she was not at her best. Uorfi has also shared that there was a time when she wanted to end her life. The social media influencer also revealed that she had an abusive father, who later abandoned her family.

My father beat me till I lost consciousness: Uorfi Javed

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Uorfi Javed opened up about her life struggles and the reason behind her seemingly bold choice. She confessed that she used to live with her family in Lucknow and her choice of clothes did not go down well with people in the community. She said that she was “stopped from dressing a certain way” and her father would beat her up. "I was mentally and physically abused." Recalling the times she said, "Papa was abusive, he once beat me till I lost consciousness. It made me suicidal." However, she decided to give her life a second chance.

Uorfi ran away from her house at the age of 17

Uorfi revealed that she decided to leave her house and make a name for herself at an early age. The actress claimed that she left her house with her sisters at the age of 17 and started taking tuition in order to earn bread and butter. She also added that later she moved to Delhi to work at a call centre, a job which did not fancy much. Eventually, she came to Mumbai to try her luck in the entertainment industry.

Uorfi Javed fashion trends

Though she came to Mumbai, Uorfi asserted that she did not have the kind of money that she needed to survive alone in the city. The 25-year-old actor revealed that she used to crash at a friend’s place and audition for small roles on television. She also talked about her stints in reality tv and her eventual switch to fashion. Uorfi Javed confessed that she was trolled massively for her fashion choices but that only made her stronger to fight back with vigour.