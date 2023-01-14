Uorfi Javed Summoned By Amboli Police After BJP Leader Chitra Wagh's 'obscenity' Complaint

Uorfi Javed, actor and social media influence, is reportedly summoned by Amboli police after BJP leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her outfits. Chitra had demanded action against the influencer alleging that the dresses worn by her are obscene and against Indian and Maharastrian culture.

Police reportedly sent a notice to Uorfi Javed and summoned her on Saturday, January 14.

A few days ago, Chitra Wagh slammed Uorfi Javed on her Twitter handle and wrote: "Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Urfibut against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?"

The tweet was originally written in Marathi.

Check out the Tweet below:

Uorfi often gets pictured in bold outfits and is popular for her fashion sense. She has also been part of many Indian daily soaps.