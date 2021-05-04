Upasana Singh Booked For Violating COVID-19 Rules While Shooting In Punjab: Report

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Upasana Singh has been accused of flouting COVID-19 rules in Punjab. According to a report by bollywoodlife.com the actor was shooting in Punjab along with the cats of her upcoming movie. The report mentioned that state police has filed a case against the actor. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the news.

Upasana Singh booked in Punjab

Upasana Singh is best known for playing Pinky Bua/Twinkle in The Kapil Sharma Show. As the actor was shooting for her movie in Punjab, the police got a whiff of the shoot taking place. That is when they reached the shooting location and raided the place. When the cops reached the location, they found out that the team of that movie had no official permission to shoot at the place. The team of Upasana Singh’s upcoming movie also failed to provide documents, added the report.

After this incident, a case has been filed against Upasana Singh and others. The FIR registered against Upasana Singh has been filed under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The actor has been booked for flouting COVID-19 rules. The case has been filed at the Morinda Police Station in Punjab's Rupnagar District. After the incident, various pictures and videos of Upasana Singh in Punjab have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Punjab is also one of the worst affected states because of COVID-19. Over the past few days, the state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 positive cases. Neighbouring states of Punjab like Delhi and the whole NCR belt is currently suffering because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has recently ordered statewide curbs to restrict the number of positive cases. He has also warned the citizens that he will be forced to consider a total lockdown if people do not follow the restrictions and the COVID-19 situation does not improve.

Upasana Singh's tv shows and movies

Upasana Singh is one of the famous Indian actors and comedians. She gained popularity after her role as a deaf-mute in the 1997 film Judaai. She is also known for portraying the Cruella/kalipari in Son Pari. She has featured in several movies like Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Sarfarosh, Hungama, Hulchul among others. Upasana Singh has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for a long time as Pinky Bua/Twinkle. Some of her well-known TV shows are Jijaji Chhhat Per Hain, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Dill Mill Gaye, Santoshi Maa among others.

Image Credits: upasnasinghofficial Instagram