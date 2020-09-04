'Comedy Nights With Kapil' Actor Upasana Singh Opens Up About Star Kids In Bollywood

Comedy Nights With Kapil actor Upasana Singh recently spoke about nepotism in Bollywood. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that star kids get films with fewer efforts and have it easy but ultimately the audiences are the judges. Calling out actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor, Upasana Singh said that these are some talented actors and that is why they are known as stars and that is not just because they are star kids. She also added that several star kids in Bollywood haven't shown potential.

In the same interview, Upasana also opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She said that she has been following the news and the debates around it. Talking about the glamourous movie industry, Bollywood, she said that people often are attracted to the glamour of the industry. She further added that people like a problem-free life and everything is smooth. However, there is stress in every field and she has also been through tough times too, she added. Singh said that people who start from scratch have to work harder.

Upasana Singh in 'Gangs of Filmistan'

Upasana is currently gearing up for a new comedy show, Gangs of Filmistan. The show will feature Sunil Grover, Sugandha Mishra, and many other talented comedians. Talking about working in the comedy genre, Upasana Singh said that during the pandemic situation as stress is at its peak, comedy shows are the best remedy. She also shared that she relished the comedy format of the new show and in this one, they will be adding their twists to memorable scenes from Hindi films.

The actor recently shared an Instagram post wherein she gave a sneak-peek into the new comedy show. She shared a video of her doing Baahubali parody. She can be seen playing Sivagami. She has also shared several videos and stills from the show. Gangs of Filmistan premiered on Star Bharat on August 31, 2020. The comedy show is also available on Hotstar. Take a look at some Instagram posts by the actor below.

