Upendra's Best Movies One Can Stream On OTT Platforms; See List

Popular Kannada filmmaker Upendra celebrated his 52nd birthday on September 18, 2020. He has been a part of the industry for over 28 years, as an actor and filmmaker and has delivered award-winning performances. Here are some of Upendra's movies you can stream on OTT platforms:

Upendra's movies to watch on OTT platforms

Super

A Sci-Fi flick released in 2010, Super was written and directed by Upendra. It was released in two languages, Kannada and Telugu, and marked the return of Upendra as a director. The story explores how India would be 20 years from then, in the year 2010. Super was highly acclaimed for its unique plot and was well received by the audience and critics. Upendra and Nayantara starred in the movie as lead actors. It was one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. Super is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Upendra Rao Requests Fans To Refrain From Gathering Outside His House On His Birthday

Buddhivantha

Buddhivantha is a Ramnath Rigvedhi-directorial of 2008, and stars Upendra, along with Pooja Gandhi, Brinda Parekh, Saloni Aswani, Natanya Singh, and Suman Ranganathan in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the Tamil movie, Naan Avanillai. The film had a 100-day theatrical run after it was released on September 26, 2008. It went on to become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

S/O Sathyamurthy

S/o Sathyamurthy is a 2015 Trivikram Srinivas-directed action-drama film It sees a star cast including Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha, Nithya Menen, Sneha, Adah Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and Ali in pivotal roles. It also has a cameo performance by Prakash Raj. The story revolves around Viraj Anand who is the son of a rich entrepreneur Satyamurthy. After the death of his father in a car accident, Viraj moves back to India with his family. The film was a success at the box-office but received mixed reviews from most critics and the audiences. S/o Sathyamurthy is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aishwarya

Aishwarya, a remake of the Telugu flick Manmadhu, featured Upendra and Daisy Bopanna in the lead roles and also marked the film debut of Deepika Padukone. In the film, Upendra plays the role of an ad executive for which he received high praise from critics. The film was also a commercial success. It is available to watch on the platform, Sun NXT.

Also Read: Upendra Rao Will Share Screen Space With Actor Varun Tej In An Upcoming Kannada Film

Also Read: Nayanthara's Acclaimed Movies That Have IMDb Rating Of 7 And Above

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.