Apart from enticing audiences on a couple of reality shows, actor Urfi Javed is also known to ignite social media with her alluring, out-of-the-box outfits. After turning multiple photographs into an off-shoulder top recently, Urfi has come up with another unique outfit, making use of none other than safety pins. In her latest Instagram post, the ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant has used hundreds of safety pins to turn it into a dress.

While many people are afraid of being pricked by syringes, nails, and pins, Urfi Javed has stunned the world by wearing an outfit made entirely of safety pins. Urfi recently released a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing to Kate Earl's All That Glitters while wearing a transparent safety pins dress. The Bigg Boss OTT fame contestant can be seen sporting a two-piece black bikini underneath the quirky costume. The outfit took Urfi and her colleagues three days to complete. Here is the video:

“This dress is made entirely. Out of safety pins !! Yes! Took us 3 days but look at this THANKU geetajaiswal422_ for helping me with my crazy ideas! #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram,” she captioned the post.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from netizens. "Kudos to you for always attempting something fresh," one internet user said. "It's scorching. Another person wrote, "I really like your thoughts." Nude Yoga Guru and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra praised Urfi’s attire, he wrote, “Awesome! Creativity at its best! Perfect dress.”

Urfi’ Javed outfit is inspired by Elizabeth Hurley!

Also, it appears that Urfi was inspired by supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, who made fashion history in a plunging Versace black gown with deep slits held together by a string of novelty-sized gold safety pins at the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

On the work front

Urfi Javed has appeared in a number of television shows, including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and others. Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay are some of her most well-known roles. Urfi Javed recently made headlines for his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the game's early rounds.