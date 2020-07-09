Urvashi Dholakia Celebrates Birthday With Her Twins & Mother As She Turns 41; See Pics

Urvashi Dholakia is celebrating her 41st birthday today. The whole internet is pouring in wishes for the actor on this special occasion. However, the actor had a quiet celebration with her loved ones at home. Read on to know more details:

Urvashi Dholakia celebrates her birthday

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia took to social media earlier today to give fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. On the special day, her loved ones filled the room with balloons. In the first picture, Urvashi Dholakia is seen cutting her birthday cake with her mother alongside her.

In the next few pictures, one can spot Urvashi Dholakia’s twin sons, Sagar and Kshitij feeding her cake. One can also spot Urvashi Dholakia’s good friend, Neha Kakkar at the celebrations. Urvashi Dholakia also captioned the pictures as, “Here’s to turning a year younger”.

In another post, Urvashi Dholakia is also seen along with her good friend, television actor Charu Mehra. The two are seen having fun with the balloons and singing birthday songs for Urvashi Dholakia. She further captioned the video as, “And I refuse to grow old. Some birthday madness with @4umehra. Happy birthday to me”.

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia’s posts here:

Before her birthday, Urvashi Dholakia also shared a glimpse of their preps for the celebration. She spoke about how she is getting set for her birthday. However, this time, Urvashi Dholakia added that she has planned something quirky for her special day. She is then seen taking in the air from the balloon and enacting different voices.

Her son, Kshitij Dholakia is also seen laughing in the background. Urvashi Dholakia also captioned the picture as “Here’s what Birthday eve looks like as the countdown begins. But hey the countdown is to turning a year younger. Let’s celebrate with lots of laughter, that’s truly the best medicine!!!!”.

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar also shared a lovely wish for her good friend, Urvashi Dholakia. She shared a picture of her birthday celebrations. In the picture, Neha Kakkar is seen sitting down while Urvashi Dholakia is hugging her from behind.

Neha Kakkar also penned a heartfelt note while wishing her friend and wrote, “Happy Birthday @urvashidholakia9 Didi!! One of the most Strongest Women I know, Inspiration to all those Single Mothers, in-fact all those women who think they can’t do much after loosing a life partner and having kids with them. Look at her! How beautiful she is and her kids. Of course She’s inspiration for me too. Love You Didi!!!!!!”.

