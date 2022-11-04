Urvashi Dholakia Flaunts Stretch Marks, Embraces 'imperfect' Body; 'need No Validation...'

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia is known for breaking barriers for decades. While the actor often speaks about body positivity and self-love, she recently set an example of the same with her new post on Instagram. Dholakia highlighted how society treats women and spoke about embracing womanhood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi Dholakia shared a series of photos to talk about body positivity. In the pictures, the actor wore a mint-green coloured bikini as she posed in a swimming pool. Sharing the photos, Urvashi spoke about "embracing womanhood" and penned how she has defied to be picture-perfect at every step of her life.

She wrote, "EMBRACING WOMANHOOD. From time unknown, women have been judged ! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave." The actor continued, "The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation!"

Dholakia then sent a message to her fans and mentioned that nobody should be judged for their shapes and sizes. In concluding her note, she wrote, "Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ. A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning!"

Fans react to Urvashi Dholakia's post

Dholakia's fans lauded her move to spread body positivity and even complimented her for her look. An Instagram user wrote, "Dear urvashi you are a lovely person and a beautiful, strong mother and I must say u looking super hot," while another penned, "Yes, we are what we are! Let us start with respecting ourselves and the world around us will do the same. We need no outside validation." A fan also wrote, "Mother of two grown up man and I have been seeing you since I was a child. Yet you have maintained yourself so well."

