Urvashi Dholakia Fumes At Nuisance Near Home At 3 AM; Calls It 'absolute Torture'

It was a harrowing night for Urvashi Dholakia and her family as they could not sleep due to road-repair work in the wee hours on Monday. The actor termed it as an ‘absolute torture’. She also shared the difficulty that her elderly mother faced due to the ‘atrocity.’

Urvashi posted videos from people doing work on the road near her building in Juhu Scheme at around 3 AM. She also pointed out that the workers had not worn their masks and that the ‘cops could not help’. She alleged that the police left after a few discussions and wrote a sarcastic ‘thanks’ to them.

She added that she understood that they were doing their jobs, but asked why it could not be done during the day, she asked, “Do they sleep in the day during the lockdown."

It is now 2:50 am and the work still continues!!! @CPMumbaiPolice instead of making sure this doesn’t happen u left after a few minutes of discussion Thanks! I understand they’re doing their jobs but why can’t this be done during the day?Lockdown hai na?So din Bhar sote hain kya! pic.twitter.com/IvGDnbLSes — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) May 16, 2021

In another video, she showed a crane was moving around on the road and laying mud and in another, a worker was seen collecting mud with a plough.

We all are anyway loosing our sleep during these tough time’s & with this atrocity we’ve been denied even the little bit of sleep that is our right !My mom of 85 years is wide awake as this is happening right under our home!Who’s given permission? @CMOMaharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/VqJgbc93kJ — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) May 16, 2021

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor wrote that the pandemic had people lose their sleep and now they were even being ‘denied’ their right of sleep. Highlighting her 85-year-old mother also being awake due to the nuisance, she asked who had given permission for the road work.

She asked if the public were ‘useless entities’ as one was unable to go out, and could not even sleep now She wrote, 'Can we breathe? And live in peace?'

Latest video at 3:10 am ! Clearly we the public are useless entities! We can’t work, we can’t go out, we can’t sleep, what else can’t we do now ?Can we breathe ?? And live in peace ? Jai Ho 🙏🏻 @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra over an hour of absolute torture in a residential area pic.twitter.com/IwF5nMFlex — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) May 16, 2021

On the professional front, Urvashi had last featured as a guest on the show Bigg Boss 13. Her last full-fledged venture was Nach Baliye 9 where she had paired up with Anuj Sachdeva. Of late, she is known for her fun-filled videos with her sons Kshitij and Sagar.

