Urvashi Dholakia Had Set THIS Current Popular Fashion Trend As 'Komolika' 20 Years Ago!

Urvashi Dholakia is popularly known for her role as Komolika in the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki which aired almost 20 years ago. She recently shared a photo of a trend she started in those days. Back then, the look was only worn by villains in various shows. However, today social media makeup enthusiasts have started following the three-winged eyeliner trend.

Urvashi Dholakia's set the triple liner trend 20 years ago?

When Kasauti Zindagi Ki went on air on Star Plus in 2001, Urvashi Dholakia gained immense popularity as Komolika. People spoke about her more than the lead characters of the show and this was considered one of the biggest achievement for actors who played negative roles. Urvashi as Komolika wore a triple liner on her eyes to give a more evil look. While she wooed the audience with her acting, what stood her out was her peculiar and outstanding fashion statement. Her colleagues back then told her that her look was extra and wouldn't look good on screen.

From her layered bindis, to bright Georgette sarees to halter neck blouses, Bob hairdo, blonde hair, bold make-up, Urvashi made Komolika a cult character. Fashion and makeup influencers in recent times have started trying various looks with eyeliners and popped eyeshadows. She recently shared a post on her social media and wrote, "When I started the triple liner 19 years ago I was told it’s OTT & now it’s a fashion statement!" She looked stunning as she posed in the selfie with the three-winged liner. Take a look at the post here:

Urvashi's fans commented in huge numbers on her photo with the triple liner. They called her a "queen" and a "trendsetter". An Instagram user wrote that Instagram needs to come up with the Komolika filter. Here are some of the comments from Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram post:

A sneak peek into Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia became an overnight success & 2 decades later, her character 'Komolika' still serves as the standard for actresses to play the villain on screen. She has even started sharing some videos of Komolika on her Instagram. Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika shared a few videos of herself enacting the role. She even shared a video sketch of 'If Komolika was your boss'. Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's photos and videos.

