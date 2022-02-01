Urvashi Dholakia On Returning To TV Through Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6': 'Will Give My Best'

After impressing fans with five seasons of the popular show Naagin, TV czarina-producer Ekta Kapoor is back again with yet another season. The show will feature Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash, as the main lead, which was also disclosed on the grand finale of BB 15. According to the latest update by the ANI, Urvashi Dholakia, popularly known for her role as Komolika, has also bagged a pivotal role in Naagin 6.

Opening up on being cast as Urvashi, Urvashi said, "I am excited to be back doing a fiction show after 4 years. I never rush into projects and must love the character I play. When I was narrated "Urvashi's" role, yes my character is named after me....I loved it! Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. There's something very real about her that instantly connected with me and I'm sure it will with the audience as well. Ekta Kapoor and COLORS’ Naagin of course is the biggest franchise when it comes to fiction shows on Indian Television. I'm looking forward to wooing my viewers in a completely new avatar."

Sudhaa Chandran to return to Naagin 6

Not just Urvashi, Sudhaa Chandran is also set to return to Naagin 6. Sudhaa opened up and said that it feels great coming back in Naagin with a new concept. Excited to essay the role of Seema, Sudhaa said, “It feels great coming back to the Naagin franchise with a new concept and completely different avatar, that promises to keep the audiences hooked up. Working with Ekta Kapoor and COLORS once again after ‘Naagin 3’ is like a homecoming for me. I will be playing Seema’s character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. Seema is a businesswoman who has different dimensions to her character that will eventually unfold as the storyline progresses. I am excitedly looking forward to this and hoping that, like all the previous seasons we will receive all the love and support from our viewers.”

Colors TV releases a promo video of Naagin 6

Colors TV released a new promo video in which Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. By the looks of it, the show might have a COVID element to it as there was mention of a pandemic during the promo. The video also showed Tejasswi donning a shiny golden-green outfit with traditional jewellery. The serial is all set to premiere on February 12.

Image: Instagram/@urvashidholakia/anamoldytv