Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram Video Hints About Her Next Project? Watch Here

Actor Urvashi Dholakia has been a household name ever since her stint as Komolika in the hit television show Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. She recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself which left all her fans excited. The actor posted a video of hers dressed in a saree, wearing heavy jewellery, fiddling with her hair to the iconic music of Komolika. Read on to know more about Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram post.

Urvashi Dholakia hints at a return to daily soap with her Instagram post

Komolika's character went on to become one of the most iconic characters in the history of Indian television shows because of the way she portrayed her character on screen. From her Komolika background music to her makeup and sarees, everything became a rage back in the day and is still considered iconic till this day. Actor Urvashi Dholakia recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dressed in a saree, wearing bangles and jewellery with the Komolika music playing in the background. She could also be seen playing with a strand of her hair, just the way she did in the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. Look at her post here.

Urvashi, who became a lockdown sensation due to Komolika memes, hashtagged the post as saying, “#GuessGuess!!!... #ComingUp #Guess”, leaving fans inquisitive about the mystery post. She didn't mention whether she will be a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kayy and reprise the role of Komolika or start a new venture in another television show. The actor left it to her fans and followers to guess about her upcoming project. Urvashi Dholakia is a single mother to two sons, Kshitij and Sagar.

The actor is most also known for her television roles in the series Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga. She has even been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Comedy Circus and Kitchen Champion 5. Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram posts keep her fans updated about her life and what she is up to. The actor keeps posting pictures with her sons and other television stars.

Image Credits: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram Account

