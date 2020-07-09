See Urvashi Dholakia's Transformation Pics From 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' To Now On Her 41st B'day

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who played the infamous role of Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia turned 41 on July 9, 2020. She has been a part of the entertainment industry from 1993 and has a long career where she has been seen in several different TV series and reality shows. She is also known for her outspoken personality. Her character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay made her famous after which she was also seen in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye. On the occasion of the talented actor's birthday, here is a look at the different avatars that she has moulded herself into for her fans.

Read Also | Urvashi Dholakia's Birthday: Five 'Komolika' Memes That Are Too Relatable To Ignore

Urvashi Dholakia's journey in pictures

Urvashi Dholakia started her career with the show Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993). This was a sitcom where she was seen along with actors like Shekhar Suman, Bhavana Balsavar, and Sushma Seth. Urvashi was seen in the role of Shilpa in the series. After this, she was seen in TV shows like Zamana Badal Gaya (1995) Waqt Ki Raftar (1997) and ​Shakitman (2001) too. Take a look at a still from the show here.

After this, she was seen in the show Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Sahelii (2001-02). In this series, she was seen in the role of Sonia. Later from 2001 to 2008 she was seen in the series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here is how she looked in both the series.

Throwback Thursday: When Urvashi Dholakia made an entry as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay – Watch video pic.twitter.com/Hg5dMoXmTO — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) August 2, 2018

Read Also | Neha Kakkar Wishes Birthday To Urvashi Dholakia; Calls Her 'one Of The Strongest Women'

In the same time as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she was seen on several other shows. One such show was Mehndi Tere Naam Ki. Take a look at the tweet here.

Mehndi Tere Naam Ki Serial All Songs BG Music – Zee Tv https://t.co/nstF6xgymd pic.twitter.com/wXuURM5js3 — alltvsongaane (@alltvsongaane) September 16, 2019

After this, she made her debut on social media and was seen sharing pics for her fans herself. Her first post on Facebook as of now was a still from one her red carpets. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Nia Sharma Or Urvashi Dholakia, Who Wore The Bright Pink Pantsuit Better?

Urvashi Dholakia also used to share pictures of her enjoying with her friends and family. She also used to share throwback pictures on her Facebook. Take a look at some old picture of her enjoying with her friends.

By 2015, she also started to share pics from her vacations. She shared several pics where she was seen enjoying the beach and was also seen travelling to see the world. Take a look at the pics here.

Read Also | Anita Hassanandani And Urvashi Dholakia Relive Their 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii' Days

In the past few years, she has been sharing pics of her spending time with her kids and family. She also has been sharing a lot of pics from her daily life and shows.

(All the pictures embedded above are taken from Urvashi Dholakia's official Facebook page)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.