Urvashi Upadhyay On Playing Begum In 'Ishq Subhan Allah': 'This Role Is Very Divine To Me'

Urvashi Upadhyay, who plays the role of Begum Noorjahan (Ustaani) in the popular daily soap, Ishq Subhan Allah, said that her role in the show is very 'divine' to her. Urvashi Upadhyay opened up to entertainment portal IWM Buzz and stated that it is wonderful to play a person who creates music with various instruments and that she enjoys playing the role. Urvashi Upadhyay further added that the role of Begum Noorjahan, in a way, has helped her heal her grief.

Urvashi on her role in Ishq Subhan Allah

In the same interaction, Urvashi Upadhyay elaborated on how her role is helping her heal her grief. The actor asserted that she lost her mother in 2019, after which she had been mentally disturbed. Upadhyay recalled the time when she had bagged a show, which she then turned down, as she was not in a condition to shoot.

Talking about Ishq Subhan Allah, the actor stated that after many months, she got a role in the show and her my family also insisted that this is the role that she can take up, which will make her feel happy too. Highlighting a 'coincidence', Urvashi said that even in Ishq Subhan Allah, she plays the role of Ustaani, who is healer via music.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor exclaimed that the role came to her at a time when she needed to heal. Urvashi also said that for her, playing the character of Ustaani is not easy, as she is a Gujarati. However, she accepted the challenge and hopes that the viewers like her essaying the role in the show, said Urvashi Upadhyay.

Ishq Subhan Allah cast

Ishq Subhan Allah airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday. The show includes actors like Eisha Singh, Adnan Khan, Ankit Vyas among others. As the show is back on television post lockdown, the makers have promised a twist in Zara and Kabir's love story.

Eisha Singh who played the role of Zara had quit the show earlier, after which Tunisha Sharma had bagged Zara's role. However, Eisha is back now and it would be interesting to see how Kabir will react to her comeback. As per the latest promo, Kabir misses Zara and talks to himself about how he has been shattered ever since Zara left.

Ishq Subhan Allah promo

