Usha Uthup Gets Emotional While Singing Late Singer KK's 'Pal' On 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

The sudden demise of popular singer KK left many shocked with several celebrities and his industry friends paying tributes to the Dil Ibaadat singer. Recently, singer Usha Uthum got teary-eyed on the set of Dance Deewance Juniors as she remembered KK on the stage by singing one of his hit tracks, Pal, following which the judges of the show, Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji also got emotional.

Usha Uthup gets emotional as she sings late singer KK's Pal

On Friday, Colors TV shared a promo video that started with Usha Uthup saying, "The saddest loss we had recently, KK, a complete youth icon and he related with everybody. This one is dedicated to him." Uthup then sang Pal by KK in her style during which she got teary-eyed. Not only her, but the judges of the show Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor also got emotional with the latter turning her phone's torch on. In the end, Karan Kundrra was also seen giving a warm hug to Usha Uthup.

Sharing the promo, Colors TV wrote in the caption, "Usha ji ne KK ko diya ek heartfelt tribute, jisse ho gayi sabhi ki aankhein namm. Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

The video got tremendous love from fans and followers and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen wrote, "We will miss you KK and this song is another level of emotions," a fan even hailed Karan Kundrra for his sweet gesture as he wrote, "Aww Karan is always consoling the people who get emotional while he is also the first person to get emotional. this is one of the many qualities of his that makes me more fond of him," and many even dropped hearts to the post.

More on KK's demise

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata, prior to his death. The singer fell ill after reaching the hotel he was staying at. He was soon rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The singer's last rites were held in Versova, Mumbai, on June 2, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv/@kk_live_now