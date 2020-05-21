Uttar Ramayan Written Updates May 20: Lord Ram And Sugriva Defeat King Bali

Uttar Ramayan concludes the Uttar Khand of Ramayana and revolves around the sons of Lord Ram, Luv and Kush, and depicts how they stand by their mother. It features Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Swapnil Joshi as Kush, and Mayuresh Kshetramade as Luv. Read on to know what happens in the May 20, 2020 episode of the epic drama show:

Uttar Ramayana written updates

In the prelude of Uttar Ramayan, viewers see that Ram and Lakshman are looking for Sita who has been abducted by the Demon King Ravana. Ram and Lakshman follow the trails of Ravana and it leads the two brothers to the forces of Sugriva, the King of Apes. Sugriva then sends Hanuman to check the two sage like warriors. Hanuman recognises them and gets emotional.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry

Hanuman then takes Lord Ram to King Sugriva and they instantly become friends. Ram tells Sugriva about how Ravana has kidnapped his wife and he needs to find where the demon king is to get back his wife. Sugriva, who is now Ram's friend, agrees to help Lord Ram but he cannot as he does not have the control over his kingdom and the entire Vanar army yet.

Sugriva tells Ram how Bali, his evil brother, has taken over his kingdom and a major portion of the Vanar army supports him without knowing the truth. Thus, Lord Ram promises to help him take back with that is truly his with fire and blood.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

Sugriva and Lord Ram then go on to fight and defeat the forces of Bali and take over the kingdom that belongs to Sugriva. Bali's son Angad is now on the side of good and promises to fight for Lord Ram. After the battle, a search party that consists of Hanuman, Jambvand, Angad, and others is left to find out the whereabouts of Lankapati Ravana.

On the other hand, Sita is befriended by a demon in the garden of Lanka. She develops a soft corner for Sita and protects her from all the other rude demons. Sita tells her that she has faith in her husband and that he will not abandon her. She says that Lord Ram will come and save her from the clutches of Ravana.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.