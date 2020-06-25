'Uttaran' Actor Tina Datta Shares Experience Of Coming Back To Mumbai After 100 Days

Uttaran fame Tina Datta recently drove back after staying in Goa for 100 days. The actor went to visit Aashka Goradia’s yoga centre and due to nationwide lockdown, she had to stay there for 100 days. In a recent interview, Tina Datta said that she was planning to take a flight back to Mumbai but there was no scheduled flight.

She added that it was scary to travel back home. Tina Datta said that she had to come by road which was hectic as it was a 12-13 hour journey. She added that for self-precaution, she decided not to stop anywhere for a cup of tea or food. Tina mentioned that Aashka had packed everything from Paratha to tea so that she doesn’t have to stop anywhere to buy things. Tina Datta also took to her Instagram to post a note thanking Aashka for taking care of her.

She posted a beautiful picture of her and Aashka. The two were seen enjoying on the beach in Goa. While Tina was seen wearing a white printed monokini, Aashka looked stunning wearing a neon orange co-ordinate set.

Tina Datta penned a heartfelt note as she wrote, “In one word You “healed” me .. I started seeing thing’s from a different perspective.. u made me a better person.. you both have soo much love to give, soo much warmth, so much positivity that words fall short to define it.. your love made me a better person, a better human being.. so much I have learnt from you in these 100 days.. every day u made sure that am doing fine from checking on me every 3-4 hours, to taking care of me like my mom."

Tina Datta also thanked Aashka for being there with her in her good and bad times. She also mentioned that Aashka Goradia is not just a friend but a family to her. Tina Datta said that she took care of her as a mom and protected her as a little sister. Talking about her Yoga experience, Tina Datta mentioned that the duo helped her to do every asana. She mentioned that Yoga gave her a new life and perspective.

At the end of her note, Tina Datta showered loved for Aashka and her husband. She also thanked them for all the hospitality and love they gave her. Tina Datta also informed that she would be visiting them again in July and can’t wait to see them again to practice Yoga.

