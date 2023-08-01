Vahbiz Dorabjee on being fat-shamed after dressing like Barbie: It's shameful...

The Barbie fever is still on. Even though the film was released a while ago, the trend isn’t going away. Recently, television actress Vahbiz Dorabjee also posted a video related to the Barbie trend but it didn’t land quite well.

3 things you need to know

Barbie was released on July 21, 2023.

It clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Vahbiz Dorabjee is known for her role in shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani.

Vahbiz Dorabjee shuts down trolls after posting Barbie video

The actress posted a reel on Instagram where she could be seen channelling her inner Barbie. She wore a floral dress and flaunted her Barbie aura in the short video. While there were comments of appreciation, there were also a few that were filled with hate.

(Here's what she posted. | Image: Instagram)

These comments by some of the users were related to her body structure and how she looked. Not putting up with the nasty body-shaming remarks, the actress penned a long yet stern note for the people who were subjecting her to such hatred.

Her note mentioned the fact that she was heartbroken and disgusted to see people saying such stuff on her video. People even compared her to a buffalo. Some even wrote that they are seeing such a fat Barbie for the first time. The note read, “It's so shameful that today girls are expected to Keep up with unattainable standards just to please society. But times are changing and I refuse to follow stereotypes. When I stand up, I'm standing up for a lot of other women out there. Instead of judging us, reflect on your own shallow character and focus on being a better human being. High time society changes their perception and gets over toxic beauty standards.”

Who is Vahbiz Dorabjee?

Vahbiz Dorabjee started her television career in 2010 Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani alongside Vivian Dsena and Sukriti Kandpal. She was also part of shows like Savitri and Saraswatichandra. In 2013, the actress tied the knot with Vivian Dsena but they divorced in 2017.