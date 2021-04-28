Vaishali Takkar Gets Engaged To Dr Abhinandan, Read More About The 'man Of Her Life'

Television celebrity Vaishali Takkar is a popular face on screen and has been a part of several well-known shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Vaada Raha. On April 27, the actor took to her social media handle to share that she is engaged to the man of her life and is all set to marry him. She shared a video from her Roka ceremony and also revealed the name of her to be husband, Dr Abhinandan Sigh Hundal. Ever since then, fans have been trying to find out more details about the guy who is going to be Vaishali Takkar's husband as he is not from the television industry. Here is what we know.

Sasural Simar Ka's Vaishali Takkar gets engaged to Dr Abhinandan

Who is Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal?

According to Spotboye, Vaishali Takkar's husband-to-be is a dentist by profession who resides in Kenya. Vaishali shared that she met her fiance on an Indian matrimonial site a few months ago and they were supposed to get married in May but their plans went for a toss due to the ongoing pandemic.

She shared that other than being a dental surgeon, her fiance has also won the title of Mr Uganda a few years ago. Talking about their Roka ceremony, she shared that it was totally unplanned. This was the first time that she met Abhinandan face to face as after postponing their wedding from May, Abhinandan decided to fly to India to at least meet her. She shared that since he came all the way from Africa, her parents decided to hold a Roka ceremony for them. The actor met him in December last year and they eventually found out that they share similar interests.

Talking about her future plans, she revealed that Abhinandan stays in Kenya with his family and if all goes well they will get married this June or July at his parents' place in the country. She did not mention whether her plans include settling down in Kenya as well.

It seems that the actor wishes to keep private life away from prying eyes, as she has not tagged Dr Abhinandan in her Roka video and has no photos of them on her Instagram feed.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vaishali Takkar Instagram)