Vaishali Takkar Suicide: Late Actor's Neighbour And Main Accused Rahul Navlani Arrested

According to the information obtained by Republic Media Network, the main accused Rahul Navlani has been arrested by police in the Vaishali Takkar suicide case

Vaishali Takkar

Television actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead in Indore on October 16, 2022. The actor allegedly took her life away by hanging herself at her residence in Indore after being harassed by her neighbour. According to the latest information, obtained by Republic Media Network, the main accused Rahul Navlani has been arrested by police. 

The Sasural Simar Ka actor, in her suicide note, alleged that her ex-boyfriend and neighbour from Sai Bagh Colony, Rahul Navlani, along with his wife, Disha, were blackmailing and torturing her for the past 2.5 years. The late actor penned, "I will not get peace if they are not punished." Now, according to the latest updates in the case, Rahul has been arrested two days after the police began their search for him.

More about Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar was largely known for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in the Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She has played various other roles, including Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. The actor made her television debut with Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The actor was found dead in her residence in Indore, where she was living for the past year. Talking about the case, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Indore police said, "When we were informed about the incident, we rushed to the site and began our investigation. We recovered the suicide letter among other evidence from her room. The kins were not in the right frame of mind to reveal much, but on the basis of what later came out, we have added section 306 of IPC ( Abetment of suicide) and two people have been booked (Rahul and Disha). The investigation is on, a lot depends on the digital evidence." 

