Vaishali Takkar's Suicide Note Reads 'I Quit Maa', Kin Reveals Last Interaction With Actor

Days after television actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her residence in Bhopal, Republic accessed a 5-page-long letter addressed to her parents on October 18, Tuesday.

In the handwritten letter, the 26-year-old had said, "I quit...Love You Papa Ma...Please forgive me."

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actor, in the letter alleged that her ex-boyfriend and neighbour from Sai Bagh Colony Rahul Navlani along with his wife, Disha Navlani had been blackmailing and torturing her for the past 2.5 years. "I will not get peace if they are not punished," the late actor had said in the letter.

Indore police speaking exclusively to Republic TV said, "When we were informed about the incident, we rushed to the site and began our investigation. We recovered the suicide letter among other evidence from her room. The kins were not in the right frame of mind to reveal much, but on the basis of what later came out, we have added section 306 of IPC ( Abetment of suicide) and two people have been booked (Rahul and Disha). The investigation is on, a lot depends on the digital evidence."

Vaishali's family reveals details on their last conversation with her

Republic also spoke to the bereaved family. "On Saturday (October 15), she came to me saying that 'Rahul is harassing me', I assured her that he is our friend and we will talk to him in the morning."

Her mother, Anu Takkar added, "She told us that Rahul won't budge, he is the Shah Rukh Khan of Darr. He seems sweet but is really dangerous. Nobody knows him as well as I do. I told her 'why did you not tell us this before', she replied, 'I had thought that everything will be normal. She was very happy with her fiance and was waiting to start a new life with him. She used to tell me that I want to leave everything and go and live with him."