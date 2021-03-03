Vandana Sajnani Khattar Shares Adorable Video Of Yuvaan Playing In Sai Baba Temple

Vandana Khattar shared an adorable moment from her trip to Shirdi. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of her son Yuvaan running and praying to Sai Baba’s idol. In the video, Vandana Khattar can be spotted sitting beside her husband Rajesh Khattar.

Even though COVID-19 cases are increasing once again, people have begun travelling and enjoying their much-needed break. Recently, actors Vandana Khattar and Rajesh Khattar visit Shirdi and its famous Sai Baba temple. Vandana took to Instagram and shared various pictures and videos from this trip.

In one of these videos, Vandana Khattar’s son Yuvaan can be seen running in one of their hotel premises. The young boy seems to be running in the hotel’s temple. As he runs and crawls around, Yuvaan is also chanting. “Jai, jai” and joining is hands in front of the Sai Baba idol. Vandana Khattar and her husband Rajesh Khattar are also sitting on one end of the premises and adorably watching their son.

Along with this Instagram video, Vandana Khattar wrote, “#Deepconnection #JaiJai on his own @yuvaankhattar #OmSaiRam #Shirdi #Videoftheday @vandanasajnaniofficial #Saibaba #Sai #shirdisaibaba #Babyvideo #Onewithgod #Blessed”. This video currently has more than 4k views and this number only seems to be rising. Watch this video of Rajesh and Vandana Khattar’s son here.

Apart from this video, Vandana Khattar also posed for a family picture with her husband and son Yuvaan. In the picture, Vandana and Rajesh Khattar are dressed in white whereas their son Yuvaan is dressed in a red kurta and pyjama. Along with the picture, Vandana wrote, “OmSaiRam #Shirdi. What a beautiful darshan and a memorable trip it’s been with my #Family. Also having the most amazing stay at the beautiful and serene divine resort @stlaurnhotelsandresorts. #Blessed #miraclebaby #picoftheday #Instagood #Instalike”.

Vandana Khattar’s Instagram post received immense love in the comment section. One fan commented, “best pic” on the picture. While another fan commented, “Bliss”. Many fans expressed themselves in the comment section with the help of various emojis. Take a look at these comments below.

