Vanshaj Actress Anjali Tatrari Says Upcoming Episodes Will Be 'real Nail-biters'

Actress Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika in the family drama show 'Vanshaj', has promised that the upcoming episodes of the show will be "real nail-biters" and the "murder mystery thickens".

As Yuvika continues her pursuit to uncover Vidur's hidden secrets in the upcoming episodes, a surprising revelation sends shockwaves through the Mahajan family. Neel and Yuvika's investigation leads them to the nurse who looked after Yuvika's father when he was at the Mahajan Hospital.

In a heart-wrenching moment, they discover that the nurse has passed away, and to make matters worse, they see someone very close to the Mahajan family holding a gun.

Talking about the sequence, Anjali Tatrari said, "The upcoming episodes are going to be a real nail-biter with lots of surprises. The mystery of the nurse's death and the secret person with a gun near the Mahajan family will have everyone wondering what will happen next. With this murder, Yuvika's life is about to change, and I am excited for the fans to witness how the journey goes. All I hope is that our viewers continue to support us with all the love and blessings that they have been showering upon us."

Yuvika (portrayed by the talented Anjali Tatrari) takes a significant step closer to unwinding the secrets surrounding her father Premraj's (played by Akshay Anand) scandal. However, Yuvika witnesses a shocking revelation when she stumbles upon her close friend Neel's (Mohit Kumar) father, Vidur (brought to life by Aliraza Namdar), in the company of a mysterious stranger.

'Vanshaj' airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.