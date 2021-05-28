Last Updated:

Varun Badola Shares Throwback Pic With Sakshi Tanwar; Fans 'never Knew They Were Friends'

Television actor Varun Badola took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with fellow actress Sakshi Tanwar and called her a 'dear friend'

Varun Badola

IMAGE: VARUN BADOLA AND SAKSHI TANWAR FANPAGE' INSTAGRAM


Television actor Varun Badola took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture with actress Sakshi Tanwar. The Banegi Apni Baat actor shared an old picture from their trip to London. While sharing the photo, Varun Badola called Sakshi Tanwar his dear friend.

Varun Badola shares a throwback photo with Sakshi Tanwar

The actor shared an unseen throwback picture with Sakshi Tanwar. In the photo, the duo was seen sitting on the streets of London. Sakshi was seen with a sandwich in her hand while Varun enjoyed a drink. While sharing the photo the actor shared that the photo was from their trip to London and reminisced about their friendship. The actor acknowledged Sakhi's stardom and wrote that despite Sakshi being so famous she still doesn't have an Instagram account. Varun's caption read " My old and a very very dear friend #sakshitanvar. The best part is that she is a star, and a big one. But she has not found a reason to be on Instagram. Here we are on our trip to London together. #throwback".

Fans react to Varun Badola's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to  Varun Badola's Instagram post with Sakshi Tanwar and left their comments. One fan wrote that they never knew that the duo were friends and was surprised to see the picture. Another fan wrote that two extremely talented actors were in the same frame. While other fans wrote that both the actors were their favourite. One fan wrote that it was good to see both the actors in the same frame and that it would be a pleasure to see them on a show together. 

On the work front, Varun Badola was last seen on screen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show also featured  Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in lead roles. The series flows the story of a widower, who's daughter tries to find a life partner for him. Some of Varun Badola's show include  Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish - Ek Asha, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Mere Angne Mein and Internet Wala Love.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Tanwar will next be seen in the thriller movie Dial 100 which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The actress was seen in the 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal as Amir Khan's wife.

IMAGE: VARUN BADOLA AND SAKSHI TANWAR FANPAGE' INSTAGRAM

