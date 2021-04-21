Varun Badola To Star In Thriller 'Wrong Turn', Says 'riveting Story Will Keep You Hooked'

Varun Badola stars in Zee Theatre’s suspense-filled teleplay, Wrong Turn. The 47-year-old actor talked about his role which is filled with complexities and challenges. The Jai Ho actor described the play as an "enriching" experience and shed light on the growing popularity of the teleplays during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Varun Badola opens up about his role and co-stars in the Wrong Turn

Varun Badola, who plays Arun in Wrong Turn, says, “The play has great performances and a riveting story that will keep you hooked. As far as my role goes, it came with its own complexities and challenges. I play a regular, ordinary man who in the course of the night, makes the audience witness the progression of his character. Playing him was tough but also a lot of fun.”

Varun expressed preparing for the play was also an enriching experience. He said, “Rehearsals were a joy because I got to work with such brilliant actors who I also knew personally. It was wonderful to discuss the different processes every actor goes through while working on a shared material.” The play also stars Govind Namdev, Lalit Tiwari, Suneel Sinha, Liliput Faruqui, Suzzane Mukherjee, Anangsha Biswas, Shalini Sharma, and Niraj Sah.

Talking about the rising popularity of teleplays during the pandemic, Varun said, "Well, 2020 has changed quite a few things. I am realizing that a teleplay increases your creative reach while a stage performance can only cater to a certain number of people. There are so many good stories and plays waiting to get a wider audience and this is such a good way to provide them with a bigger platform. Plus, the digital platform has diversified content and there is something available for everyone."

About the teleplay 'Wrong Turn'

Zee Theatre presents Ranjeet Kapoor’s Wrong Turn, a layered, psychological thriller that blurs the line between moral and legal justice on Airtel Spotlight throughout this month. The engrossing teleplay begins when the protagonist Arun walks into an old house one rainy night to find three retired lawyers amusing themselves with an unusual game that he agrees to join. The lawyers recreate a trial scene with one of them agreeing to prosecute Arun while the other defends him, and the third lawyer presides over the proceedings as a judge. They promise him a fair trial but if proven guilty, a severe fate awaits him.

A look at Varun Badola's shows

Varun Badola, who started his career with writing and directing, ventured into acting with Zee TV's successful show Banegi Apni Baat which ran from 1993 to 1997. He shot to fame for his role of mentally disabled person Neeraj in Zee TV's superhit soap opera Koshish - Ek Aasha opposite Sandhya Mridul. His other successful soaps include Koshish-Ek Asha, Aroona Irani's Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Zee TV's Astitva.. Ek Prem Kahani, and many more. He participated in the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 2 in 2006 with his wife, actor Rajeshwari, and they emerged as Semi-Finalists. Badola was last seen in the web series Your Honor in 2020, in which he essayed the role of Kaashi Samthar.