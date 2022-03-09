One of the most adored couples, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, recently parted ways and announced their separation via social media. Their split came as a big shock for their fans. From loved-up posts on social media to treating fans with some of their amazing memories together, the couple had managed to win over the hearts of people by expressing love for each other over the years. The duo dated each other for four years.

Their separation news dismayed their fans and their failed relationship became a topic of discussion for the netizens. Earlier, a lot of fans lashed out at Varun Sood quipping that he's had a series of 'failed relationships'. After which, Divya came out in support of Varun and slammed those questioning his character. Recently, Varun Sood's father came out in support of his son while reacting to their breakup news.

Varun Sood's father opens up his son's breakup

Recently, just after Divya came out in support of Varun, he shared a photo that read, “Always and forever”. To which, a social media user wrote, “Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath?”. Varun was quick to reply and he wrote, “Divya Ke Saath.”

His father Vineet Sood reacted to it and commented on the post, “Respect Divya's Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un-filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God's Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on.”

Here take a look at his tweet-

Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on. — Vineet Sood (@VineetSood15) March 6, 2022

Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal's breakup

On March 6, Divya took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her. She also penned a lengthy note announcing her separation from beau Varun Sood. She began, ''Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ??'' She further candidly shared a glimpse into her life as she added, ''No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay!''

The actor announced her split with Varun Sood by writing, ''I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!.No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.'' She ended her note by saying that fans should respect her decision.

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@varunsood12