Varun Sood's GF Divya Says 'aa Jaungi Waha Bhi' As Former Thanks Her Ahead Of KKK11 Shoots

Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return to the small screen with its 11th season. Varun Sood, who is one of the 12 participants, recently shared his excitement about the same. On May 6, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal, and thanked the latter for her "constant support". Varun Sood's GF, Divya commented on his post and hinted that she will also join Khatron Ke Khiladi after him. She said, "Tu dekh me aa jaungi wahan bhi ! you know that" (you see I will join you there as well).

Varun Sood's GF to join Khatron Ke Khiladi after him?

In this Instagram post, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal struck a dance pose and shared a glimpse of their adorable smiles. While the former wore a black shirt and denim pants, the latter is seen donning a co-ord tracksuit and sporting a pair of white sneakers. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Varun Sood shared that he will be flying off in a few hours for shooting the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He further thanked Divya for her constant support. Varun Sood's Instagram caption read as "Flying off in a few hours! Thankyou @divyaagarwal_official for being my constant support ❤️ #bornready #kkk11".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's Instagram picture. Several celebs and popular personalities also commented on the post. One of the users added, "Do well we want you to win and don't get any fear fanda on your entire journey", while another commented, "Happy journey! You are gonna make us proud we know it". A fan comment read as "We'll miss you 😢But at the same time you'll be making us proud every moment but giving your best in everything you do Your #varunians love you and are always here to support you in every thing you do Rock the show love".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date

Stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will soon go on floors. The makers have finalised the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants list. This season is all set to be shot in South Africa's Cape Town. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants ensemble will feature Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Mahek Chahal.

