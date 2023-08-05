Vatsal Sheth Celebrates Birthday With Baby Boy, Ishita Dutta Pens Sweet Note For New Dad

Vatsal Sheth embraced fatherhood on July 19. He welcomed a baby boy with his wife Ishita Dutta. The actor celebrated his 43rd birthday today (August 5).

3 things you need to know

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tied the knot in November 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child on July 19.

They have not revealed the name of the child yet.

Ishita Dutta pens a note for her husband

Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her husband and their newborn baby. In the photo, Vatsal’s birthday cake could also be seen. The actor held the baby boy in his arms while Ishita adored the two.

(Vatsal Sheth celebrates his first birthday after birth of his baby boy | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Along with the photo, the actress also penned a long note for her husband. She mentioned that the Adipurush actor has been “great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother”. She added that she is sure, he will excel as a father as well and become the “best father ever”. She concluded by writing, “I love u vatty and I wish u all the happiness (sic).”

Vatsal-Ishita become parents for the first time

The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy in an Instagram post on July 20. They shared a picture from the hospital in which Ishita could be seen posing with the newborn in her arms. Vatsal stood beside them. However, they did not reveal the face of the baby. Along with the photo they wrote, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.”

(Ishita Dutta gave a sneak peek of Vatsal Sheth while changing diapers | Image: Vatsal Sheth/Instagram)

A few days after giving birth, Ishita took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of Vatsal with the baby boy. She shared a photo of the Adipurush actor changing the baby’s diaper on her Instagram stories. Along with the photo she wrote, “Papa on duty”.