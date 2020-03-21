'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates: Kajal Gives 24 Hours To Rochak To Prove The Truth

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai is an Indian Drama Series, produced by Viraj Kapur and Karan Raj Kohli of Manor Rama Pictures. It premiered on 12 November 2019 on Zee TV. It stars Megha Ray and Rohit Suchanti. The story of this show revolves around a girl Kajal Vyas (Megha Ray), who is suffering from a disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

In this disease, the patient lost her eyesight. Kajal is very passionate about dancing. Kajal and Anshuman, her dance partner fall in love with each other. Here’s what happened in the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai.

The episode started with Kajal telling her mom that Anshuman and she wants to get married before a ticket to Bollywood. Her mom talks to her maternal grandmother that how would it be possible to prepare everything in so less time. Rashmi then explains that they have to sell the bakery to make the preparations.

Kajal gets shocked to hear that. Rashmi asks Rochak to explain to Kajal that it is not possible to get married in one day. Kajal fights with Rochak and says that she is not getting married to prove him wrong. Rochak asks a little time from Kajal so that he could prove Dr.Varma is fake. Kajal gives him 24 hours’ time to prove Dr.Varma wrong. Rochak tells Kajal that he would do anything to prove Anshuman wrong.

Rashmi gets furious that how is it possible to make all the marriage preparations in one day. She also tells Kajal’s grandmother that Kajal got engaged so early and now marriage in one day is not possible. Rashmi cries that she cannot see Kajal leaving the house so early.

Ishwari questions Anshumann why he is getting married to a blind girl. Anshuman says that he had convinced Kajal in the best way possible and once he wins this competition he would leave her forever. Anshuman also says that she is very innocent and obeys whatever he says.

Meanwhile, Rochak is worried and remembers all the memories he had with Kajal. He sits on the couch and thinks about Kajal and his time together. Rashmi gives bakery papers to mortgage it for money. Ishwari enters with shagun and says that they will make all preparations for the wedding. She also says that all the rituals of the wedding will be held at Anshumann’s house.

Rashmi thanks Ishwari for whatever she is doing. Rochak takes the help of the watchman to find the fake Dr.Varma. The watchman tells him that he is a compounder of a different hospital. The episode ends with the watchman giving an address to Rochak to find fake Dr.Varma.

