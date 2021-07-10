Veebha Anand Expresses Her Excitement To Star In Disney+Hotstar Horror 'Ankahi Ansuni'

Known for her stellar roles in teen and family dramas over the years, Veebha Anand is gearing up for her new series which will show her in a whole different genre. The young actress found fame on the small screen after appearing as Sugna Shyam Singh in the long-running drama Balika Vadhu. After appearing in similar roles, the actress is ready to take a chance in a different genre.

Veebha Anand to star in Ankahi Ansuni

Much to her fans' surprise, the actress has taken up the horror genre for her next project and will be seen in Disney's next horror-thriller Ankahi Ansuni. Created by Saad Khan, the series follows the story of a demoted young police inspector of UP police and transferred to a fictional sleepy town Jhaagi, notorious for having numerous unsolved mysterious cases. The young actress will be seen playing the role of a Police constable.

While talking to Telly Chakkar about her upcoming role in Ankahi Ansuni on Disney, she voiced her excitement about being a part of the show. Revealing details of the forthcoming series, Veebha stated that the series is set to have 20 episodes of short length and will release on Disney+Hotstar. Along with Veebha Anand, the series will also feature actors like Paresh Pahuja, Swati Rajput, Vibhuti Upadhyay, and Avtar Vaishnani.

A look at Veebha Anand's shows and movies

The young actress started her career on the small screen on Colors TV's hit show Balika Vadhu followed by a role in Zee TV’s Shree. The actress made her debut in films in 2011 in the movie Isi Life Me. Anand was later seen in several popular TV dramas like Sukh by Chance, Sanskaar Laxmi, Kairi — Rishta Khatta Meetha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Mahabharat.

However, she started gaining recognition among the young audience after appearing on MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan playing the role of Navya Naveli. After her successful stint with MTV, Veebha acted in series like Begusarai, Karmaphal Dataa Shani and Laal Ishq. Fans of the young actress are excited to check out her new show portraying a refreshing new character.

IMAGE- VEEBHA ANAND'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.