Veteran Actor Uday Tikekar Joins The Cast Of Balaji Telefilms' Bhagya Lakshmi

Veteran Marathi actor Uday Tikekar is gearing up to appear in the Hindi drama series titled Bhagya Lakshmi. Featuring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead role, Tikekar is set to play the role of Virendra Oberoi in the popular role. Take a look at the character details of the veteran actor in the show.

Uday Tikekar to appear in Bhagya Lakshmi

The 55-year-old actor is all set to play the role of Virendra Oberoi, a hard-working and rich hotelier. Along with his strong persona on the professional front, Tikekar will essay the role of a father of Rishi and Neelam Oberoi, played by Rohit Suchanti and Smita Bansal, respectively. The role is touted to be an interesting and pivotal one in the show.

Set in Mumbai, the series follows the story of a girl named Bhagya Lakshmi played by Aishwarya Khare. She is described as the selfless and humble girl, who despite all the obstacles thrown her way, gives more than she gets. Bhagya Lakshmi is romantically paired with Rohit Suchanti playing Rishi Oberoi.

Uday Tikekar on playing Virendra Oberoi

The Marathi actor, while talking to ANI, opened up about playing the pensive character. He revealed in the interview that playing Virendra Oberoi was very unlike of him as he enjoys playing goofy and comic characters more. He stated, "Although Virendra Oberoi is a rich hotelier he is a very grounded person who has struggled and worked hard to reach where he is today. That is why he knows the value of life and is extremely humble and polite to every person no matter what the situation is. To be honest, this character is quite unlike me but for someone who has always enjoyed playing varied characters I am really enthused to essay this role. I am someone who loves to joke around, be happy and laugh out loud."

However, for this character, the veteran actor had to prepare for the role by calming himself every day. He continued, "for this character I have to remind myself every day that I need to stay calm, speak softly to maintain the onscreen character. However, I am extremely glad to be a part of this show and excited to work with Balaji. I certainly believe that it is going to be an amazing journey."

Image- Uday Tikekar/ Facebook

