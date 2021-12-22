Vicky Jain Shares Unseen Pics Of ‘extended Family' From Royal Wedding With Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande and her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain recently became the talk of the town after they tied the knot earlier this month. The duo celebrated their big day in the midst of friends and family and now, Vicky Jain has headed to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his 'extended family'. He also posted a number of unseen pictures from his wedding day and gave fans and followers a glimpse into the royal affair.

Vicky Jain introduces his 'extended family' with unseen pic from wedding

Vicky Jain headed to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself and other family members as he captioned the collection of images "My Extended family ♥️". He also shared another set of pictures of his and Ankita Lokhande's family members and wrote, "Bloodline ♥️❤️". Everyone in the pictures could be seen in their festive best and fan and followers of the duo flooded the comments section with best wishes for the newly-married couple.

Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video on social media of her and her husband, Vicky completing the Grah Pravesh rituals. They were seen performing the Grah Pravesh puja and smiling from ear to ear. Ankita donned an electric blue saree with silver intricate work on the borders, which Vicky wore a formal shirt. The actor captioned the clip, "New beginning’s with Mr Jain and family❤️ @jainvick" The couple were later seen entering their home hand in hand.

The duo also shared pictures from their wedding celebrations and gave fans a sneak peek into the festivities. Ankita donned a golden Manish Malhotra ensemble, while the groom wore a cream sherwani with golden embroidery. Several celebrities attended the couple's big day and took part in the fun-filled celebrations. Ankita uploaded a collection of pictures from her wedding and announced that she was now officially 'Mrs Jain' as she wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!❤️" The couple has also shared glimpses from their pre-wedding functions and fans and followers flooded the comments section of their pictures with love and best wishes.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita, @jainvick