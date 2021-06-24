Video Of Shehnaaz Gill's Team Member Removing Her Heels Makes Netizens React Strongly

From a star known in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity has grown by leaps and bounds since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the actor has featured in numerous music videos, signed a film, and became a part of numerous endorsements. However, some of her fans felt she had become ‘arrogant’ after a video of her team member removing her footwear surfaced, though others defended the star.

Mixed reactions to Shehnaaz Gill’s video

A video has surfaced on social media where Shehnaaz, dressed stylishly in a blue short dress, could be seen accompanied by her team as she exited one shooting location in Mumbai. Before she proceeded to the next shooting location, one could see another person coming with a pair of footwear. The person then removes Shehnaaz's heels and she then wore the other pair of footwear and left.

A section of netizens was not pleased and asked if she could not remove her own heels. Some of them were her own fans, who stated that they had ‘made her a celebrity' and another called her ‘arrogant.’ From asking if she was ‘handicapped’ to panning the ‘hype for actors’, there were a different kind of reactions.

However, many of her fans came out in her defence. They wrote that she was walking on a road filled with marbles, so she could fall with heels. They also pointed out that she had worn a short dress. Another quipped that those who had issues with Shehnaaz’s gesture ‘should earn enough to hire 10 persons to change their shoes.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz featured in songs like Fly this year. She is also working on the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

After featuring in numerous music videos with Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, the rumours of their relationship have still been dominating the gossip mills.

