Vidyut Jammwal All Set To Host Discovery's Show 'India's Ultimate Warrior'; Details Inside

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for his hair-raising stunts and actions. Over the course of time, Vidyut Jammwal has set fitness goals and also amused his fans with his extraordinary physique. While the actor is known as The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood, he is all set to host Discovery's latest original reality show India's Ultimate Warrior.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Commando star Vidyut Jammwal recently announced he will be hosting the new Discovery show India's Ultimate Warrior. The actor shared the official poster of the show featuring him along with four mentors of the show. He wore a black coloured tracksuit jacket in the poster and surely looked dapper. Sharing the poster, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, "Hum aa rahe hai, India ke naye mahayoddha ki talaash mein. Ek aisa safar jisme hum dhundh rahe hai sharirik aur mansik taakat ka asli santulan."

The actor mentioned the show will be based on the competition between several warriors, among whom, the one with the right balance of mental and physical strength will win. He further revealed the show will be launched on Discovery+ on March 4, 2022. It will further air on Discovery Channel from March 14.

More about India's Ultimate Warrior

Vidyut Jammwal is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu. He will be seen commanding the fight camp and helping the contenders battle through the course of the show. The actor will be accompanied by four mentors who are experts in the range of combat, discipline and balance. As per a report by PTI, Vidyut Jammwal revealed he has been given the job to find the ultimate warrior in any field. He further described the contenders in the show will be put in the toughest situations to bring out their best. Describing the show, the actor said, "reality shows become real."

"The job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field, someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best. The person who got the best out of themselves is India's Ultimate Warrior," the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

