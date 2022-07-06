Vidyut Jammwal Talks About 'beautiful Things' He Learnt From Late Sidharth Shukla's Mother

Much-loved actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021, and the news left his fans and friends from the entertainment industry in shock. Several actors took to social media to mourn the loss of the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor, including Vidyut Jammwal.

The actor who is currently promoting his film Khuda Haafiz 2, opened up about how he dealt with the demise of his friend and how Shukla's mother helped him navigate through the tough times.

Vidyut Jammwal on relationship with Sidharth Shukla's mom

In a recent interaction with India.com, the actor opened up about the demise of his friend, Sidharth Shukla. He mentioned there was no specific process to come out of such an emotional phase of life and one just has to 'go through it'. He also spoke about his close bond with the late actor's mother, whom he refers to as 'Rita Ma' and revealed a 'very beautiful thing' that he learnt from her.

Jammwal stated that Sidharth Shukla's mom never cried after her son's demise and even today, one will 'never see her shedding tears'. He further said that she believes that her son can see several people crying over his demise, but should look down on his mother and know that she is strong.

Vidyut asserted, "His mom changed" his life as he reminisced about his recent interaction with her.

Vidyut Jammwal's emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut Jammwal and Shukla were friends for over 17 years and shared a close bond. Jammwal went live on Instagram after the demise of his friend and paid tribute to him. The actor recalled how the duo met at the gym in 2004 and they became gym partners. The actor had said back then, "In 2004, I went to the gym and saw this tall and well-dressed guy in the gym. He was wearing a white t-shirt and beige trousers." He then shared Shukla's gym Mantra "To be the man, you gotta beat the man," He concluded the session with tears in his eyes and got emotional as he said, "Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I never had a friend like him."

Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal, @realsidharthshukla