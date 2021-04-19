Vijay Television Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete Winners' List Here

The much-awaited awards show Vijay Television Awards 2021 was aired on Star Vijay on April 18, 2021, at 3 PM IST. The glitzy awards show featured top celebrities from the Vijay TV family. The six-hour award night with 30 categories of awards, colourful dance acts, comical recreations, and emotional moments managed to grip its viewers. On a related note, if you missed it and are searching for its complete winner's list, scroll down to take a peek at it.

Vijay Television Awards 2021 winners list:

Category Winner Best Comedian Pugal for Cook With Comali 2 Best Hero Arun for Bharathi Kannamma Best Heroine Roshini for Bharathi Kannamma Best Director Praveen Bennett – Bharathi Kannamma & Raja Rani 2 Best Supporting Actress Hema as Meena – Pandian Stores Trending Pair Cook With Comali 2 Best Marumagal Sandhiya from Raja Rani 2 Best Child Artist Nivashini as Kani from Senthura Poove Best Mother Role Suchithra Makkalin Naayagi Chitra Best Mamiyaar Rupa Shree for Bharathi Kannamma Best Female in Negative Role Farina as Venba (Bharathi Kannamma) Best Reality Show Cook With Comali 2

A peek into Vijay Television Awards 2021

The hosts of the 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards were Dhivyadharshini and Ma Ka Pa Anand. Interestingly, the entire Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and Cook With Comali 2 cast was a part of the award show. Apart from some grand performances, the award show also had an emotional moment, when the most favourite actor Chithra Kamraj (who died in December 2020) played the ‘Mullai’ character in Pandian Stores was awarded a special category of the award. The award was received by her parents that made the audience shed tears as everyone missed her and were yet to come out of the shock of her demise.

Other special categories of awards were presented to Neeya Naana's Gopinath, Pandian Stores' Moorthy (Stalin) and actor Ranjith for their social responsibilities in Farming. On the other hand, actors like Manasa, Hema were honoured for their devoted commitment to their profession as they returned to their work post giving birth to their child this year. Suresh and Archana, from the Bigg Boss team, danced and sang a few sings with Cook With Comali 2 star Deepa.