Last Updated:

Vijay Television Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete Winners' List Here

One of the most celebrated events on Tamil TV, the Vijay Television awards, was held on April 18, 2021. Check out Vijay Television Awards 2021 winners' list.

Written By
Jiya Chulet
Source: Vijay Television Twitter

Source: Vijay Television Twitter


The much-awaited awards show Vijay Television Awards 2021 was aired on Star Vijay on April 18, 2021, at 3 PM IST. The glitzy awards show featured top celebrities from the Vijay TV family. The six-hour award night with 30 categories of awards, colourful dance acts, comical recreations, and emotional moments managed to grip its viewers. On a related note, if you missed it and are searching for its complete winner's list, scroll down to take a peek at it. 

Vijay Television Awards 2021 winners list:

Category 

Winner 

Best Comedian

Pugal for Cook With Comali 2

Best Hero 

Arun for Bharathi Kannamma

Best Heroine

Roshini for Bharathi Kannamma

Best Director

Praveen Bennett – Bharathi Kannamma & Raja Rani 2

Best Supporting Actress

Hema as Meena – Pandian Stores

Trending Pair

Cook With Comali 2

Best Marumagal

Sandhiya from Raja Rani 2

Best Child Artist

Nivashini as Kani from Senthura Poove

Best Mother Role

Suchithra

Makkalin Naayagi

Chitra

Best Mamiyaar

Rupa Shree for Bharathi Kannamma

Best Female in Negative Role

Farina as Venba (Bharathi Kannamma)

Best Reality Show

Cook With Comali 2

A peek into Vijay Television Awards 2021

The hosts of the 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards were Dhivyadharshini and Ma Ka Pa Anand. Interestingly, the entire Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 and Cook With Comali 2 cast was a part of the award show. Apart from some grand performances, the award show also had an emotional moment, when the most favourite actor Chithra Kamraj (who died in December 2020) played the ‘Mullai’ character in Pandian Stores was awarded a special category of the award. The award was received by her parents that made the audience shed tears as everyone missed her and were yet to come out of the shock of her demise. 

READ | From Aly Goni to Karan Wahi, here's what television's favourite actors were up to

Other special categories of awards were presented to Neeya Naana's Gopinath, Pandian Stores' Moorthy (Stalin) and actor Ranjith for their social responsibilities in Farming. On the other hand, actors like Manasa, Hema were honoured for their devoted commitment to their profession as they returned to their work post giving birth to their child this year. Suresh and Archana, from the Bigg Boss team, danced and sang a few sings with Cook With Comali 2 star Deepa.

READ | 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' lead actors open up about the portrayal of women on Indian television
READ | Can you guess the famous TV personality on the basis of their famous looks?
READ | From Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma to Ruslaan Mumtaz, list of celebrity kids in television
READ | VJ Chitra makes her last appearance in Vijay Television's 'Start Music'; watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT