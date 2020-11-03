Vijayendra Kumeria Ends 'eventful October' With 'family Birthday Gift', Shares Picture

Vijayendra Kumeria recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his new car. The actor is seen posing standing near his brand new red car. The actor bought himself a model of Tata Harrier. Dressed in a floral grey shirt paired with denim, Vijayendra Kumeria flashed a wide smile expressing his happiness. He also posted a picture of him sitting in the car and flaunting his new ‘baby’.

The actor posted the pictures with a heartfelt note as he said that an eventful October comes to an end with the arrival of the new baby in the house. He added that with all his family members’ birthdays in one month, they can call this a family birthday gift. Fans in a huge number send in congratulatory wishes for Vijayendra Kumeria for his new car. Take a look at Vijayendra Kumeria's photos.

Also Read| Anita Hassanandani gives glimpse of her striking transformation from 'KSKS' to 'Naagin 4'

Also Read| 'Naagin 4' fame Nia Sharma gives cues on 'how to tell you're an adult' with hilarious meme

Vijayendra Kumeria's gratitude note on his birthday

In the recent past, the Naagin 4 actor celebrated his birthday and also took to Instagram to extend gratitude to all his fans for birthday wishes. The actor shared a bunch of pictures of him and wrote, "Thank you everyone for the Birthday wishes and the all the love that you showered on me... feel so blessed guys... Lots of love to one and all♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸". Take a look at Vijayendra Kumeria's Instagram update.

Also Read| Nia Sharma Tests Co-star Vijayendra Kumeria’s Intelligence, Posts Hilarious Video On IG

On the work front, Vijayendra Kumeria’s show Naagin 4 was recently axed by the makers. In a media interview earlier, the actor revealed that he was indeed taken aback for a while. However, he added that this was something that was going to happen anyway. Vijayendra Kumeria added that he is affirmative that good things are on the way for him. He also mentioned that he was informed by the makers that this would be happening soon and so he was prepared for the same.

The actor gained major prominence with his role in the show and his chemistry with Nia Sharma was widely appreciated by the viewers. Vijayendra Kumeria has not announced any new project till now. The actor also started his own Youtube channel in the month of June.

Also Read| 'Naagin 4' Actor Vijayendra Kumeria Starts His YouTube Channel; Asks Fans To Show Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.