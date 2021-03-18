Vijayendra Kumeria Shares A Post Remembering The 'Naagin Days', Anita Leaves A Sweet Reply

Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria took to Instagram on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of him along with his Naagin co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the trio can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. Vijayendra donned an orange coloured kurta pyjama. Nia also wore a pink saree, while Anita sported a dark coloured saree. He also captioned the post that read, “Naagin days”.

Seeing this picture, Anita Hassanandani reposted the picture and penned a sweet note talking about the good old days. She wrote, “Oh… I miss shooting so much”. Take a look at the post below.

About Naagin

The much-acclaimed series Naagin is an Indian supernatural series bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her respective banner Balaji Telefilms. Naagin premiered in 2015 and tells the tale of a miraculous shape-shifting snake who has the ability to transform into a human in order to exact vengeance on her wrongdoers. Naagin 4's fourth season premiered on December 14.

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram posts

In February of this year, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy. Since the birth of her child, Aaravv, the actor has been sharing amusing photos and videos of her little one. Anita recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot of Aaravv on Instagram. She revealed how she prepared her baby for the photoshoot. The video begins with each of Aaravv's shoot outfits being unveiled one by one. A white top is worn first, followed by a pair of blue trousers, a hat, and a bow tie. In the next frame, baby Aaravv is dressed in those clothes and is sound asleep while his head is supported to take photos. Take a look at the post below.

Vijayendra Kumeria, on the other hand, also goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a pool picture where he looks truly stunning. The actor can be seen striking a pose as he is relaxing in the pool. He also wrote, “My favourite area on the set. #aapkinazronnesamjha #poolside”. Take a look at the post below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.