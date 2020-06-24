Vijayendra Kumeria Talks About Getting A Fake Casting Call; Was Asked For Bare Body Video

TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s successful TV show Naagin 4. The TV actor recently said that he became a victim of a fake casting call. He was led to believe that it was a big project and the makers want him for a role in the project. The actor, in a media interaction, spoke about his experience with the fake casting call. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Vijayendra Kumeria on his experience with a fake casting call

During a recent interview with an online entertainment portal, he revealed that he got a fake casting call a few days ago. Talking about it, he said that the caller told him they are casting for a web series on a major streaming platform to be produced by a leading production house. The caller told him that the main protagonists are Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Yami Gautam. He was told that they are looking for an actor who will be a parallel lead.

The Naagin 4 cast member has been working in the TV industry for around 8-9 years and he knows the people who do casting in the TV industry. However, Vijayendra Kumeria does not know much when it comes to casting on OTT platforms and web series as he does not have that much of an experience in that field.

He recalled his experience with the fake casting call and said that the guy was sounding very professional and he did not think that he was a fake caller. The caller also shared the script with him and narrated his character properly before asking him for a self-test which Vijayendra Kumeria obliged.

The actor started to get a hint of something being fishy when he asked for email id and the caller insisted on sharing the audition video over WhatsApp. After that, the fake caller told him to send a bare body video wearing nothing but his boxers. This is when he felt that something is not right as a real casting director will never ask for such pictures and videos. Vijayendra Kumeria immediately told him that he knows it is a fake casting call and not to contact him again.

Vijayendra Kumeria on fake caller's reaction

As Vijayendra Kumeria told him that he knows it is a fake casting call, the caller kept on saying that it is not a fake casting call and there is some misunderstanding. The caller further told Vijayendra Kumeria that if he is not comfortable in sharing such video, they should avoid it.

Talking about such fake callers, Vijayendra Kumeria mentioned that he used to make out within few messages that it is a fake casting call but now they have become so professional that it becomes difficult to identify the traps. He also revealed that there are a few other actors who received calls for the same series but from different people. He did not take any names as he was not sure if they want to reveal it to the media.

