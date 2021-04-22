Vijayendra Shares Pic Taking COVID Precautions While Filming For 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha'

Shooting for films and shows can be quite challenging in the current times due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis around the country. While the shooting has been restricted in Maharashtra, shows that are filming outside the state are still carrying on with the process. Actor Vijayendra Kumeria who is currently starring in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha took to his Instagram account on April 22, 2021, and shared how the team is shooting with all the precautions in place.

Vijayendra Kumeria shooting for the show with Covid-19 precautions

The filming for the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is currently being done in Goa. Kumeria plays the lead role of Darsh Rawal, a doting son to his mother Rajvee Rawal. The family is based in Dwarka as per the show which is currently following the sequence of Darsh’s marriage. The team is following all the required precautions keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew in the ongoing times.

Vijayendra took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of himself getting the RT-PCR test done on the sets of the show. The actor was decked up in his "Groom" avatar, wearing a sherwani, a multi-coloured dupatta and a turban, in the video that he shared. Everyone else from the crew around him was in masks and following the guidelines.

Kumeria wrote atop his video, “Test done once again,” further adding, “Taking all the precautions while shooting”. Take a look at a screengrab of the Instagram story posted by the actor here.

More about the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha

The show revolves around the lives of Nandini Joshi and Darsh Rawal, the former of which is played by actor Richa Rathore. The show is a remake of the Bengali show Sanjher Baati and premiered on Star Plus over a month ago on March 2, 2021. The show also stars Narayani Shastri and Abhishek Verma among others, playing pivotal roles. It is written by Dr Zaheer Shaikh, with a screenplay by Vikas Tejpal Sharma and has Shashank Bhardwaj at the helm.

Promo Image Source: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.