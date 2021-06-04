Vikas Gupta Tests COVID Positive, Says 'been Careful But There Might Have Been A Lapse'

Producer Vikas Gupta recently took to Instagram and informed about his COVID-19 diagnosis and revealed that he has contracted the virus. He issued a statement on Instagram and alerted people who ‘might have come in contact with him in the last few days’ to get themselves tested. He further shared that soon after the diagnosis he has isolated himself and ‘quarantined at home’. In the caption, Vikas mentioned that despite taking all the safety precautions, he feels that 'there might have been a lapse.’

Vikas Gupta tests COVID-19 positive

The Ace of Space host added that being positive is not always good and ‘in this case absolutely not’. “I have really been careful but there might have been a lapse. Have tested positive for covid. If anyone of you has been in contact with me please do watch out for the symptoms and get yourself tested. I hope none of you have to but in case you need any help or information do leave a message and I shall do the best I can. Stay safe,” he wrote. Vikas Gupta’s friends and colleagues showered him with love and wished for his speedy recovery. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Get well soonest,” while Jaan Kumar Sanu commented, “Get well soon Vikas Bhai @lostboyjourney.” Others like Shefali Bagga, Deepika Singh, Manish Naggdev, Nausheen Ali Sardar, and Vindhya Tiwari also posted get well soon messages in the comment section. Having started his career as a creative in Balaji Telefilms, Vikas Gupta turned producer with The Serial on Channel V. After helming successful youth shows, he joined MTV and &TV as a programming head.

COVID-19 tally in India

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1.32 lakh fresh Coronavirus cases, continuing a declining trend in daily new cases. Following a steady fall, India's active caseload has reduced to 16,35,993 patients. Active cases have reduced to 77,420, however, a total of 2,713 people succumbed to COVID in the span of 24 hours. India's daily recoveries continue to outweigh daily new cases for the 22nd day in a row. A total of 2,07,071 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has now cured 2.65 crore persons who have been sick since the beginning of the pandemic. This translates to an overall recovery rate of 93.08%, which is continually improving. While the weekly positivity rate has reached 7.27%, the daily positivity rate has decreased to 6.38 percent.

IMAGE: LOSTBOY54/Instagrama/Pixabay

