Vikrant Massey's Birthday: All The Roles He Played Before Making His Mark In Bollywood

Indian actor Vikrant Massey made his Bollywood debut with the period romantic drama film Lootera along with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. However, Massey made his mark in Bollywood with his first lead role in Konkana Sen Sharma's debut directorial venture, A Death in the Gunj, which earned him a nomination for the 'Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor'. Since then, Vikrant Massey has appeared in a number of films including a number of upcoming films for 2021.

Vikrant Massey's movies include Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and more. Massey is also set to appear in films like Yaar Jigri, Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere, Mumbaikar and Love Hostel. However, before making his mark in Bollywood, Vikrant Massey appeared in a number of television serials like Dharam Veer, Dhoom Machao Dhoom and more. Here's a look at the actor's career before he established himself as a Bollywood star -

Vikrant Massey's TV shows

Dhoom Machao Dhoom

Right after his TV debut as Pundir in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Vikrant Massey appeared in the Disney Channel India musical comedy-drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom. The show was about a teenager called Priyanka Sethi and a band she forms with her three friends called the 'Pink Band'. Massey played the character of Aamir Hassan, an orphan who was quiet, intelligent, handsome and reserved. His character was in love with the character of Malini, played by Sriti Jha. The show also starred actors like Kinshuk Mahajan, Toral Rasputra, Maanvi Gagroo and Jay Bhanushali.

Dharam Veer

Vikrant Massey's TV shows also include Dharam Veer which he went on to play in 2008 after Dhoom Machao Dhoom. Dharam Veer is a fictional tale of two princes, named Dharam and Veer, and their adventures as they traverse the path of life. Vikrant Massey played the character of Dharam, a righteous prince who wants to fulfil his responsibilities and duties towards the kingdom and its people. The show also starred Rajat Tokas as Veer, Mugdha Chaphekar as Shera and Geetu Bawa (later replaced by Priyanka Mishra) as Sia.

Balika Vadhu

Vikrant Massey in Balika Vadhu played the character of Shyam Singh, which was his breakout role at the time. Balika Vadhu was set in rural Rajasthan and revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. Vikrant Massey's character Shyaam Singh marries the main character Jagdish's sister, who is a pregnant widow. The show also starred Toral Rasputra, Avika Gor, Sidharth Shukla, Sriti Jha, Shashank Vyas, Shakti Anand and many others.

Vikrant Massey's other ventures in Television

Vikrant Massey played the character of Murli Laal in the Imagine TV serial Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo from 2010 to 2011. The actor has also appeared on Channel V's V The Serial in which he played himself. The show explored the life of the television actors through the eyes of a 17-year-old Rohan Shah. Apart from this, Massey has also played roles in TV shows like Gumrah - End Of Innocence, Qubool Hai and Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai. He has also appeared in short films like Best Girlfriend, Un Hazaaron Ke Naam and more.

Image source - Vikrant Massey Instagram