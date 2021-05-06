Vindu Dara Singh Celebrates 57th Birthday Today, Celebs Extend Birthday Wishes

Vindu Dara Singh turned 57 years old today. He took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse into his birthday celebration this year. On a marble countertop, a special birthday cake and two plates with cupcakes decorated on them were placed for the birthday boy. Vindu's wife Dina Umarova and his daughter Amelia Randhawa stood beside him, grinning as he cut his cake. For the birthday celebration at home, Vindu decided to wear a casual blue tee. His wife wore a yellow fitted dress and Amelia wore a white graphic tee with a pair of green checkered pants.

Vindu Dara Singh's birthday celebrations

Vindu Dara Singh's celebrity friends took to the comment section to extend birthday wishes on his 57th birthday. Actor Tiger Shroff left a sweet wish writing, "Happy Birthday Vindu uncle". Actor Ashnoor Kaur too gave her wishes to the veteran actor. Bhakhtyar Irani, Vibha Bhagat, Aditi Govitrikar, Akanksha Singh, Pavirta Punia were among some of the actors who left warm birthday wishes for Vindu Dara Singh.

Singer Toshi Sabri delightfully wished the actor saying, "Paaji wishing you a very happy birthday". Billionaire Rizwan Sajan, too, wished Vindu writing, "Happy Birthday Bro wish you lots of happiness always with good health peace love and prosperity. U r an amazing person keep smiling always". Not just celebrities, but Vindu Dara Singh's fans too filled his comment section with birthday wishes for him. They dropped loads of cake emojis and party emojis for their favourite actor. They wished him well and gave him their sincere blessings. Vindu Dara Singh's Instagram post received more than 7,600 likes in two hours.

A peek into Vindu Dara Singh's Instagram

The actor recently celebrated his daughter Amelia Randhawa's birthday last month. On April 18, 2021, he posted a sweet wish for her writing, "Happy birthday darling Amelia blessed to have you in my life! A daughter is always her parent's angel and me Fateh and Dina Love you endlessly." He posted a picture of Amelia giving a small smile to the camera dressed in a tie-dye tee and leaving her hair open. The post received all the love from fans and Vindu's celebrity friends who gave it more than 3,000 likes.

Image: Vindu Dara Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.