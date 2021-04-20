Vindu Dara Singh Flaunts Acting Skills To Rahul Vaidya's 'Madhanya' Song On His Insistence

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been winning netizens' hearts lately with their reel-life wedding in the music video of the former's latest single, Madhanya. Soon after the Madhanya video dropped on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel on April 18, 2021, it was quick to bag the top spot on YT's trending list. Now, Rahul's celebrity pal and admirer, Vindu Dara Singh has extended his support to the romantic number by lip-synching to the newly-released track, deemed "Wedding Song of the Year".

Vindu Dara Singh on 'Madhanya' song

After Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Madhanya music video released on YouTube, a lot of celebrities from the showbiz showered it with heaps of praise, including the Ramayan star Vindu Dara Singh. The film and television took to Twitter to extend his support to the lovebirds' new song and wrote: Loved the song and love is in the air !!! It’s like a trailer for the actual wedding of @disha11parmar & @rahulvaidya23 a couple meant for each other." Later, in his response, Rahul not only thanked his senior but also expressed awaiting Vindu's Reel on Instagram to Madhanya. He wrote: "Thank u so much Vindu paji ..We are trending on no 1 continuously waiting for ur reel with bhabhi on Madhanya,"

Take a look:

Thank u so much Vindu paji ..We are trending on no 1 continuously ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ waiting for ur reel with bhabhi on Madhanya â¤ï¸ðŸ§¿ https://t.co/JtOzu9X7NI — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) April 19, 2021

On Rahul's insistence, Vindu Dara Singh decided to flaunt his acting skills to the former's romantic number and shared it on Instagram Reels. Along with sharing his version of IG Reel to the melodious song, the Housefull 2 actor was also all praise about the same. The caption of his post read:

"#Madhanya hai ve mere daadia rabba, kinna jamaiya kinna ne lejaanaye ! Beautiful words sung so beautifully by my bro @rahulvaidyarkv & to be shot with his to be wonderful wife @dishaparmar in the video really describe how we love and bring up our daughters and want them to be the queens in someone else’s home so always remember when your son brings a wife home her parents to expect the same . Doosron ki beti ko bahu bolo par apni beti jitna pyaar hamesha do tabhi aapki beti ko bhi uske sasural mein utna pyaar milega ! Loved this awesome song and congratulations to @aseeskaurmusic @anshul300 and the entire team for creating this magical number that will now play at every Indian wedding!"

Check out Vindu Dara Singh's latest Instagram post below:

Soon after Vindu's video surfaced on social media, fans flocked to the comment section of his post to lavish him with compliments. While a lot of fans called his IG Reel to Madhanya "lovely", "beautiful" and "amazing", one user went on to comment, "Wowww best reel". Take a look at some more fan reactions:

