Vindu Dara Singh Pens Emotional Note On His Mother's Birthday, Says 'Love Your Parents'

Vindu Dara Singh is among the active personalities on social media who often shares his family pictures on Instagram. While he has previously posted quite a few pictures with his late father and actor Dara Singh, his latest Instagram post shows a rare picture that also features his mother. He has shared the picture on the occasion of his mother’s birthday and also penned a heartfelt message for her in the caption. The post soon received excited reactions from fans, who sent their birthday wishes to her and also remembered Dara Singh.

Vindu Dara Singh's heartfelt note for his mother

The photo that Vindu Dara Singh has shared in his Instagram post shows him seated at the feat of his parents, as the three of them pose for the camera with a smile. He began his message by saying that it’s the birthday of her mother “who is definitely in heaven”. He also said that “her blessings will always be upon us”. Vindu then asked all the “lucky people” who still have their parents around to give them hugs and kisses “every single time” and called them the “actual living Gods”.

Vindu continued by saying that he was “lucky” to have been around his parents for most of their lives. He then said that kids who fight or live far away from their parents would “regret forever” after they are gone. He ended his long message by writing, “Love your parents as you never know when they will be gone . Happy birthday Ma love you”. His post promptly received birthday wishes from fans in the comments. Many of them also remembered his father Dara Singh and said that they “miss” him.

Vindu Dara Singh followed his father’s footsteps in films and had played the role of Hanuman in the 1996 show Jai Veer Hanuman. He has also starred in movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Kambakkht Ishq, Housefull and its sequel, Son of Sardaar and many more. In addition, he has appeared in a handful of reality TV shows such as Maa Exchange, Power Couple among others.