Vindu Dara Singh Shares Thoughts On 'effectively' Fighting COVID-19 & Reviving The Economy

After sharing his take on increasing anxiety among netizens due to depleted earnings amid lockdown, Vindu Dara Singh has now urged everyone to "Ask God to end COVID-19". On Monday, the film and television actor took to his Instagram handle to post a video of himself advising everyone to be careful with what they ask for from God. Vindu also penned an extensive note on Instagram to express his take on how to effectively fight Coronavirus and revive the economy.

Vindu Dara Singh gives his opinion on fighting COVID-19

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has been actively speaking up about the consequences of COVID-19 and lockdown on netizens and how it has impacted everyone's life on social media. Recently, he had voiced his opinion about the escalating anxiety levels among many across the country due to 'depleted incomes' amid the pandemic. Now, in the latest Instagram video posted by him yesterday, i.e. April 19, the 56-year-old highlighted the importance of taking precautionary measures seriously to not only help the health care workers but also help end the COVID-19 scare.

In Vindu Dara Singh's video, he advised everyone to be highly cautious about what they ask for from God because "upar wala jab deta hai, chhapar phaad ke deta hai." He spoke about students praying to God for not wanting to go to school, employees praying for the luxury of work from home and employers praying for having a life, and said that their wishes were granted by God as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actor requested everyone to now "Ask God to end COVID-19".

Along with sharing a video of himself, he also penned a thought-provoking note on Instagram to share his take on how to fight the deadly virus. He wrote: "Not only should we all be very careful with what we ask and when we ask for it, but today in these difficult times I also wish that people pray for good health, strength and most importantly common sense. If all of us come together and always wear a mask & follow proper hand hygiene; not only will we be protecting ourselves and our loved ones, we will also be reducing the overwhelming burden on our health care workers."

Vindu also added, "When we are disciplined enough we will be able to fight COVID effectively, revive the economy, go back to our jobs and resume our lives like before." He concluded his note by expressing, "Toh isliye, bhagwan ke aage ek hi ardaas rakhni hai "Sarbat Da Bhala" (Sab ka Bhala) and we need to act responsibly and bring a rightful end to this menace." Meanwhile, the actor also recently took the COVID-19 vaccine and revealed the same to fans on Twitter.

Check out Vindu Dara Singh's Instagram post below:

Promo Image Source: Vindu Dara Singh Instagram