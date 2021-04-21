Vindu Dara Singh Wishes Fans On Ram Navami 2021 By Sharing Throwback Pic With Reel Ram

India is celebrating Lord Rama's birth anniversary today, i.e. April 21 as Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of the Hindu calendar's Chaitra month, every year, across the country. While social media has been flooded with Ram Navami 2021 wishes since earlier this morning, Vindu Dara Singh had a unique way of wishing everyone on this auspicious day. The film and television actor shared a throwback photo of himself with actor Arun Gohil from their television show Jai Veer Hanuman on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note highlighting the importance of 'Karma'.

Vindu Dara Singh reminisces 'Jai Veer Hanuman' days on Ram Navami 2021

As Ram Navami is being celebrated this year on April 21, Vindu Dara Singh took a moment to remind everyone to focus on their good deeds. Earlier today, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi star took to his Instagram handle to share a major throwback photograph of himself with co-star Arun Gohil of the Ramayan fame from their 1996 mythological show, Jai Veer Hanuman. While Vindu played the titular role of Lord Hanuman, Arun essayed the role of Lord Rama in this television show as well.

For the unversed, in the highly-popular Ramayan TV show, Vindu's father Dara Singh had played Lord Hanuman alongside Arun as Lord Rama. Sharing a picture with his co-star from the Sony TV show on Instagram, he wished everyone a "Happy Ram Navami 2021". In addition to that, the 56-year-old also elaborated on the popular phrase "As You Sow So Shall You Reap" and advised netizens to focus on their "Karma". The caption of his post read:

Aap sab ko #ramnavami ki hardik shubhkamnaye! Ram rajya toh wapas nahi aa sakta par koi sacche tan man dhan se desh ki sewa karne walle log haath utha ke aage badhen to bharat sone ki chidya aur achhe sanskar aur insaanon ka stan dobara zaroor ban sakta hai ! Apne dharam pe chalo bakki karm pe chodh doh , swarg ya nark isse zindagi mein milne walla hai yahi kyu ki jaise karm karoge waise phal dega bhagwan ,ishwar ,allah ,rab jis marzi naam se pukar lo !

