Vindu Dara Singh's Son Fateh Wishes Him On His Birthday, Says 'bring Back The Beard'

Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh is celebrating his 57th birthday today, on May 6, 2021. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself cutting a cake recently with his wife and daughter. Vindu's son, Fateh also wished his dad on Instagram and shared a throwback black and white picture of him, asking him to bring the beard back. Here is everything you need to know about Vindu Dara Singh's son's IG story.

Fateh's wish for Vindu Dara Singh's birthday

Fateh Farha, Vindu Dara Singh's son took to Instagram earlier in the day and shared a picture of his dad from his younger days. The black and white picture featured Vindu in a different avatar with longer hair and a beard. Fateh, along with posting the picture, wrote, "Happy Birthday Father! Bring back the beard." Fateh is Vindu's son from his first marriage with Farah Naaz. The couple got divorced in the year 2002.

Vindu Dara Singh's Instagram post

The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actor took to Instagram earlier today and thanked his fans, friends, and followers for all the love and wishes they showered on him on the occasion of his 57th birthday. He shared a picture of himself cutting a cake while his wife and daughter looked on. He captioned it, "Thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes 🙏🏻." A lot of celebrities took to the comments section to extend their heartiest wishes for the actor like Tiger Shroff, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rahul Mahajan, Bhaktyar among many others.

Vindu Dara Singh's works

Wrestler-turned-actor Dara Singh's son Vindu Dara Singh started his career in 1994 with the Hindi film Karan but rose to fame with his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the TV serial Jai Veer Hanuman, much like his father did in Ramayan. He has also starred as a supervillain in TV serials on Star Plus, including Zaal in Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Char Sau Chalis in Karma. He has been a part of numerous hit Bollywood movies like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Khushboo, Team - The Force, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq among others. The actor was last seen in the crime television show Savdhaan India in 2020.

